Affidavit in Umroi flights case in four weeks

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya High Court on Friday said the requisite affidavit will be filed by or on behalf of the secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation within a period of four weeks with copy in advance to all counsels representing other parties and that the represented airliners will also file their respective affidavits within the same period.

A Division Bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir and Judge SR Sen met on Friday to hear the case.

Again, the additional solicitor general (ASG) stated that a meeting was convened on December 13 but no concrete decision was taken.Joint Secretary of Civil Aviation Ruben Ali was also present and she has made it clear that a meeting was convened but certain difficulties were encountered and the meeting remained inconclusive because the airliners in effect had sought six months’ time to enable them to take a decision regarding operation of flights.

As per the order on December 7, the High Court directed the Director General of Civil Aviation as well as Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Chairman, Airport Authority of India (AAI) to hold a meeting.

The same was to be convened by the Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation to take a final decision as to from which date flight will start operating from Umroi airport. It was also directed that in case of default in taking decision, the Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Chairman, AAI and CEOs/CMDs of the respective airliners will have to remain personally present before the Court and to explain why decision for operating flights from Umroi airport has not been taken.

However, the order of the High Court has been challenged before the Supreme Court and in the December 13 order, the apex court said, “Until further orders, order of personal appearance before the High Court shall remain stayed.” The ASG will file a detailed status report with suggestion(s) for future course of action regarding operation of flights from Umroi airport to metros.

The state in an affidavit filed stated that the construction of eight opening hume pipe culvert and also 13-opening hume pipe culvert work is in progress.

The critical component of the work has been completed. Other components of the work will be completed expeditiously. In any case, the said work is not hampering nor will hamper the functioning of the airport, the court said.

“Regarding slab drain, hume pipe culvert, it has been stated that construction has been completed up to 62% whereas, regarding chain link and gate, 86% of the work has been completed. The affidavit as filed is taken on record. Fresh status of completion of uncompleted work shall be filed within four weeks. 6. List again after ensuing vacation,” the court said.