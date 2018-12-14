Sonowal discusses fencing along Bangla border with Rajnath

GUWAHATI: The Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday asked for a report over the ongoing fencing work along the Indo-Bangla border following a discussion with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in New Delhi on Friday.

All the related departments and stakeholders including the Border Security Force (BSF) have been asked by the Home Minister to submit report over the fencing work progress. “The Home Minister will review the fencing progress along the India Bangladesh border next month,” said Sonowal after the meeting at North Block.

Issues like police modernization, border roads development along Indo-Bhutan border, interstate border roads development were elaborately discussed in the meeting between Singh and Sonowal.

“We have a lengthy discussion over police modernization. And we are going to take several steps for police modernization,” said Sonowal.

“The connectivity in Assam and Northeast should be improved,” said Sonowal. “The border roads of our neighbouring states like Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland should be improved,” said Sonowal.

Sonowal has reportedly briefed Singh about the developments that have been taking place in Assam over the NRC issue.

Referring to the Panchayat Poll, Sonowal congratulated the people of Assam for actively participating in the panchayat election. “Our candidates should work sincerely for the development of villages. We will keep strict monitoring over the corruption issues,’ said Sonowal.