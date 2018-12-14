Now Rail MADAD App to help passengers lodge complaints fast

GUWAHATI: “Rail MADAD” – a Mobile App launched by the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in line with digital initiatives of Government of India has streamlined the entire passenger grievance redressal system in Indian Railway.

MADAD stands for Mobile Application for Desired Assistance During travel . Through this App the entire complaint management system has been completely digitized and integrated. Through ‘Rail MADAD’ – App passengers can easily register complaints through mobile phone/web. Web based complaints can be registered through railmadad.in and the Mobile App can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or elsewhere.

This App integrates complaints received from multiple modes on a single platform. It relays real time feedback to passengers on the status of redressal of their complaints- the passenger gets an instant ID through SMS on registration of complaint followed by a customized SMS communicating the action taken thereon by Railway. Passenger can use the medical helpline, child helpline, women’s helpline and other helpline provided on the mobile app to get the desired assistance while travelling. There are provisions of even uploading photographs while registering complaints.

It registers a complaint with minimum inputs from passenger issues unique ID instantly and relays the complaint online to relevant field officials for immediate action. The action taken on complaint is also relayed to passenger through SMS, thus fast tracking the entire process of redressal of complaints through digitization.

In order to ensure that all common types of complaints are covered, as many as 20 complaints types for “Register my complaint for station” and 15 for “Register my complaint for train” apart from direct calling facility has been made available. Each type of complaint has sub-complaint option which has to be selected by the passenger.