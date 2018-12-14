North-East Briefcase

Bomb explodes in Imphal mall

Imphal: A bomb exploded in a mall on Thursday but there were no casualties as the complex had not opened for business for the day, Manipur police said. The bomb went off at 5 am in Vishal Mega Mart in Chingmeirong. Some armed insurgents might have hurled a Chinese-made hand grenade to extort money from the owner, police sources said. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the blast. (IANS)

Kuki rebel shot dead in Manipur

Imphal: A Kuki rebel was gunned down inside a hotel at Saikul in Kangpokpi district of Manipur on Thursday evening, police said. The deceased was identified as Hekhothang Misao aka Jonathan (31). He was the self-styled Information Officer of the Kuki Revolutionary Army. The police said Misao was having tea in the hotel when two unidentified persons entered and shot him. (IANS)

Suspected ganja seized, one held

Guwahati: The GRP on Thursday seized 12 kg of suspected ganja from a person hailing from West Bengal from a train in Guwahati station. Roke Mondal alias Palash Kumar Mondal of Murshidabad district in West Bengal was arrested after the contraband was seized from him. (PTI)