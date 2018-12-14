Meghalaya holds festival to highlight orange potential

SHILLONG: To highlight “the pride of Meghalaya”- the Khasi Mandarin, the Orange festival was held at the premises of State Central Library on Friday.

Speaking to a section of the press, joint director, Agriculture, Barnari Mawlong said the Orange festival aimed at promoting oranges grown here in the state of Meghalaya and other by-products of orange such as orange marmalade, orange pastries, honey etc.

“Through this platform, the farmers can get the opportunity to showcase their produce,” he said.

Meanwhile, Director of Horticulture, BN War indicated that the production of oranges in the past years had been low due to “citrus decline”.

“There are attempts made to help the farmers to tackle the problem of citrus decline,” she said.

Khasi mandarin occupies nearly 40 per cent of the total area under citrus cultivation in India.

With an area of 4127 hectares, the East Khasi Hills boasts of the highest volume of production with over 22875 MT and the yield is 5538 kgs/hectare. The total yield of Khasi Mandarin in Meghalaya is 4888 kgs/hectare.