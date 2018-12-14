Khandu inaugurates Pakke Kessang district of Arunachal Pradesh

GUWAHATI: Arunachal Pradesh gets its 25th district, Pakke Kessang, which was inaugurated by the Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday inaugurated in Lemmi in presence of Union MoS for Home Kiren Rijiju, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Home Minister Kumar Waii.

The Pakke-Kessang district has been carved out of East Kameng district with five administrative units – Pakke-Kessang, Seijosa, Pijiriang, Passa Valley and Dissing Passo. The district headquarters will be at Lemmi.

Khandu, in his speech recalled the contribution of all former local public leaders and that of the Nyishi Elite Society and other Nyishi organisations. On the occasion, the chief minister remembered former minister late Dera Natung who had also dreamt of this day.

Khandu also unveiled the vision statement of the new district that promises to make Pakke Kessang a model district where rule of law, discipline, equality, brotherhood, peace, social harmony, progress and prosperity shall prevail.

The chief minister thanked and appreciated the contribution of the locals and Nyishi organisations for their cooperation in expediting the creation of the new district. He also thanked all the 60 MLAs of the State for their whole hearted support during the last Assembly session in creation of the new districts.

He said all the three newly-created districts – Shi Yomi, Lepa Rada and Pakke Kessang has huge potential in tourism and the state government will give its full contribution to exploit such potentials. Lepa Rada and Shi Yomi districts were inaugurated by Khandu on December 8 and 10, respectively.