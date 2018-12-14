Kamal Nath to be sworn-in on Dec 17  

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Kamal Nath will be sworn-in at a ceremony here on December 17, said the 72-year-old veteran Congress leader, himself, outside the Raj Bhavan here as he came out after meeting Governor Anandiben Patel.

The ceremony will be held at the Lal Parade Ground here

The party won 114 seats in the 230-member House. It fell short by two seats off the halfway-mark, but secured support of a total of 121 MLAs, including Samajwadi Party – one, Bahujan Samaj Party – two, and also of four Independents, to cross the majority mark of 116 seats. IANS