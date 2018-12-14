Illegal coal mining takes place : Meghalaya CM

SHILLONG : As 13 coal miners are feared dead in a coal mine accident in East Jaintia Hills, Chief Minister , Conrad Sangma after being on denial mode has finally admitted that illegal coal mining is taking place in the state

In a press statement, Conrad Sangma said that the Government will take appropriate legal action against the people who are indulging in illegal mining in the state at an appropriate time as the first requirement is to save the 13 coal miners who are trapped in the coal mine

“ We all are aware that illegal activities were going on there and it is not correct,” he said while asserting that illegal coal mining is unacceptable to the State Government

Terming the incident as unfortunate, he said that the NDRF teams, District Administration and local police are making their best efforts to rescue 13 coal miners who are trapped in the coal mine.

Asking the people of the state to pray for the safe return of the miners, he added that he is in continuous touch with the District Administration and he is monitoring the situation

District police officials said the miners were trapped inside the coal mine at Ksan near Lytein river after they accidentally cut through an adjoining abandoned mine filled with water.

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is already on the spot and rescue operations are on in the area.