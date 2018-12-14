HSPDP rejects national ideology, wants regional force

SHILLONG: The Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP), which is celebrating 50 years of its journey, has laid emphasis on the need for a “regional administration” in the state.

Speaking to The Shillong Times, president of HSPDP K P Pangniang said the HSPDP is making efforts to revive the thoughts of regional parties in people and how the party fought for the hill state on the foundation of regional identity.

“We reject national ideology. No regional administration no rest, although we have only two MDCs and two MLAs yet there is hope for the people’s mandate,” he said.

Pangniang asserted that the state needs a regional party who understands the custom and practices of the people and the state rather than have national parties who force their ideologies on the people.

Meeting with CM

The HSPDP will meet Chief Minister Conrad Sangma after the closing ceremony of its golden jubilee celebration on December 15 to apprise him of the referendum on border issues.

“We will meet the chief minister after celebration as border schemes have been stopped,” Pangniang said.

The HSPDP suggested referendum to solve the boundary dispute with Assam stating that the governments of Assam and Meghalaya should not decide but the referendum.

The HSPDP members have already met Revenue Minister Kyrmen Shylla.

The HSPDP leader had maintained that a permanent solution has eluded the state even after 45 years of its formation as areas Langpih, Block I and Block II and Ri Bhoi.

Pangniang suggested a referendum on boundary dispute and inform all the locals who reside in the 12 areas of dispute.

The total disputed area on the Assam-Meghalaya border is approximately 2,729.14 sq km. There are 12 areas of differences which include Tarabari (4.69 sqkm), Gizang (13.53 sqkm), Hahim (3.51 sqkm), Langpih (298.07 sqkm), Borduar (147.83 sqkm), Boklapara (1.57 sqkm), Nongwah-Matamur (137.51 sqkm), Khanapara-Pilangkata (2.29 sqkm), Desh Doomreah (487.72 sqkm), Block I and Block II (1,547.42 sqkm), Khanduli-Psiar (76.80 sqkm) and Ratacherra (11.20 sqkm).