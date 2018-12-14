HC judge should step down: HNLC

SHILLONG: The Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) has said Meghalaya High Court Judge SR Sen has hurt the sentiments of the people of entire North East by supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

In a statement issued here, the general secretary-cum-publicity secretary of HNLC, Sainkupar Nongtraw, said, “The idea behind his judgment is to attain big berth in the BJP regime after his retirement. This is a politically motivated statement and not a judgment. This has exposed that the Indian judiciary system is nothing but indoctrination.”

“Our state cannot afford to have such a religious fanatic Judge in the judiciary. He should immediately step down from his post. The entire north east pressure groups should demand his removal from the judiciary,” he added.