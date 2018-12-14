Govt has to pay Rs 550-cr NEEPCO debt to get power

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Government would have to shell out a whopping Rs 550 crores to the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) for the PSU to resume power supply to the state.

NEEPCO MD A.G.West Kharkongor said that the State Government has to pay around Rs 550 crores, including principal and interest, to the PSU.

It may be mentioned that the NEEPCO on an average supplies around 145-155 mw of power to Meghalaya

However, since the dues of Meghalaya Government have mounted, the NEEPCO recently regulated power supply to the state.

The regulation of power supply from NEEPCO to Meghalaya has forced Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited ( MeECL) to resort to load-shedding.

The duration of load-shedding in the capital city is currently confined to one hour while it is longer in rural areas.

However, the decision of load-shedding has been criticised by many teachers and students in the city.

A teacher while requesting anonymity said, the SSLC and HSSLC examinations are just three-four months away and students have started preparing for their examinations and load-shedding now could harm them.

Some teachers also said that the issue of load -shedding must be immediately addressed by the State Government for the benefit of one and all, including students.