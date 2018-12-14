Govt collects information about coal mine mishap: Preston Tyngson

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong on Friday held a meeting here in the city to simplify the minor minerals concession rules.

Talking to media persons after the meeting, he said that the Government wanted to simplify the rules by amending it and the matter would be taken to the Cabinet for amendments as there were some issues

When asked about the recent incident in one of the coal mines in East Jaintia Hills, he said that the Government was collecting information about the incident

He said that nothing could be said now as to how did the incident happened and they would wait for the report from the District Administration

When asked if the illegal mining is going on in Jaintia Hills, he said that he couldn’t say anything on the matter until he got all the reports about the incident.

Tynsong also informed that the next hearing pertaining to the ban on coal mining will be held on January 15 and State as well as Central Government was preparing its affidavits and other details to convince the Court measures would be place and the Court could lift the ban on coal mining in the state.