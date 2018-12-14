Gambegre MLA reviews scheme implementation in departments

TURA: Gambegre MLA and Chairman of the State Government Programme Implementation and Monitoring Committee (SGPI & MC) Saleng A Sangma held a Review Meeting on Friday with District Officers to discuss important issues relating to the Schemes implemented by the department with special reference to pending projects in the districts of Garo Hills at Circuit House in Tura.

Director, Programme Implementation and Evaluation, Meghalaya Shillong, S A Synrem, Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills incharge and Project Director, DRDA, A M Sangma, Deputy Commissioner, South West Garo Hills, Ram Kumar, Officers of various department of the district attended the review meeting. The department of Forest & Environment (Territorial, Social Forestry, Wildlife), Mining and Geology, PWD (Roads), SRRDA, PMGSY, Water Resources, PHE, Police, Miners and Contractors Association were amongst others present at the meeting.

While initiating the discussion, the Chairman S A Sangma suggested appraising the existing problems faced by the concerned department in implementing their projects in the district adding that coordination with line departments is required for successful implementation of the project.

During the discussion, Executive Engineer, PWD, Barengapara Division O K Marak and other officers of the department highlighted the issues of shortage of construction materials which delays the work and hence the targeted date time for completion of the project runs behind schedule. The strengthening of the existing manpower in respect of Resubelpara and Kharkutta Division and other areas were also appraised during the meeting.

The Executive Engineer, Public Health Engineering, West Garo Hills Saljrang D Sangma had appraised the Chairman about drying up of catchment areas and water sources in the region which needs immediate intervention in order to retain these water sources. Further, Executive Engineer, Water Resources, T L R Marak has also raised the same issue of drying of water sources and informed about the discontinuation of Spring Rejuvenation by the department and shortage of manpower in the district which hampers the smooth functioning of the department.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner, South West Garo Hills, Ram Kumar also appraised the slow progress with regard to the infrastructure development in the new districts which also hinders the functioning of the district as well.

On the issues raised by the forest department with regard to deprivation of power to check illegal mining, the Chairman ensured to look into the matter and suggested to review the system of collection of forest royalty in the district. The Chairman also directed the Deputy Commissioners of all districts to issue official notification or order with regard to preservation of water catchment areas with a copy to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council, Tura including penalties for non-compliance of the order.