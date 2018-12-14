Dohling slams Punjab govt over compensation to city Sikhs

SHILLONG: The Punjab Government came under attack yet again on Thursday for its decision to grant Rs 60-lakh compensation to the Sikh community at Harijan Colony.

After Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, Urban Affairs Minister and member of the High Level Committee on relocation of sweeper’s colony, Hamlet Dohling, has slammed the Punjab Government over the issue.

Talking to media persons here, he said that the decision of the Punjab Government was wrong and they want to mislead the entire country by giving the impression that there was massive destruction in the recent incident at Them Metor. “We are not happy. Punjab Government should not add fuel to the fire and we know how to take care of the issue,” Dohling said.

On Tuesday, the Amarinder Singh government had approved relaxation in instructions of the Relief and Resettlement Department for providing Rs 60 lakh as compensation to the Sikh community against damage caused to their properties during the violence in Shillong.

Dohling also denied any destruction to the school and Gurudwara in the area during the recent law and order problems in the city.

He also suggested the Punjab Government not to interfere in the matter as the State Government is serious about solving it.

He said that delegations from Punjab Government can always come to Meghalaya to verify the situation but it should be done in a proper manner and by informing the State Government.

“ My only request to them is, don’t listen to any Tom, Dick and Harry and please go by facts,” Dohling added.

It may be mentioned that Captain Amarinder Singh had deputed a four-member delegation led by Cooperation & Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa to visit Shillong for taking stock of damage caused to the properties of Sikh community in violence.

On their return from the strife-torn areas of Shillong, the delegation submitted a report and apprised the Chief Minister about the situation.

Dohling also said that the issue of Punjab Government giving compensation will also be discussed in the next sitting of the High Level Committee which will be held very shortly.