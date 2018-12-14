Block-level Livestock Mela held in South West Garo Hills

TURA: A block-level Livestock Mela or Livestock Fair under Livestock Mission 2017-2018 was organized by the Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department for the first time ever in all the three blocks of South West Garo Hills district on December 10, 11 and 13 last.

The objective of organizing such Mela at the block level is to provide a platform to the rural livestock farmers to display their products and promote entrepreneurship by motivating the partners to venture into bigger enterprises in the field of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary.

BDO Betasing, W R G Momin, BDO, Rerapara, R Z D Shira and BDO, Zikzak, Mary Lisa Marak, participated as the chief guests at these Melas held at Betasing, Okkapara and Zikzak respectively.

Activities during these Melas included display of live animalsand poultry, display of photographs relating to the promotion animal husbandry activities as well as display of produce of Agriculture and Horticulture departments. Awareness to the farmers in the form of workshops were also were also organized in all the blocks during the Mela.

Bakdil NGO and other cooperative societies and self-help groups also participated and displayed their products in the stalls put up during the Mela.