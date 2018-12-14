BJP surges ahead of Congress, AGP in panchayat polls

GUWAHATI: The ruling BJP in Assam has surged ahead of its rivals including its partner in the ruling alliance, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), the results of panchayat election declared so far. The opposition Congress has come up second as per results declared so far.

The AGP and the BJP though are partners in the ruling alliance in State, have contested the panchayet election as bitter rivals whch has put the alliance at stake in the aftermath of polls.

Assam State Election Commissioner, Harendra Nath Borah informed that complete results of the panchayat election would be out tonight and said that counting had been a bit slow this time because of use of ballot papers.

Addressing the media here this evening, the State Election Commissioner said that complete results were out in respect of 28 districts so far while votes counting were still on in Cachar, Dhubri and Silchar.

He said out of the total 21990 Ward Members posts results had been declared in respect of 17677 seats. The AGP has won 1373 seats, BJP 7540, Congress 5896, CPI three, CPI-M 27, CPI-ML 7, AIUDF 75, BPF 47, Independents 2028.

Out of the 2199 panchayat presidents post, results have been declared so far in respect of 1181 seats. The AGP has won 110 seats, BJP 868, Congress 645, CPI-M one, AIUDF 106, BPF two, Independents 150

Out of the total 2199 Anchalik Panchayat Members post, results were out in respect of 1860 posts. AGP has won 96, BJP 883. Congress 645, CPI-M one, AIUDF 117, Independents 124.

Out of the total 420 Zila Parishad Members post, results have been declared in respect of 347 posts. The AGP has won 15, BJP 181, Congress 122, AIUDF 15, Independents 14.

The poll official informed that re-polling was ordered in respect 97 panchayats out of which re-polling had been held in 95 while rest two would go for re-polling tomorrow in Gohpur and Hailakandi.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today thanked the people of the state for taking part in Panchayat election in large numbers and voting for development and good governance.

The Chief Minister stated that the people living in the Barak and Brahmaputra valleys, plains and hills of Assam spontaneously took part in the Panchayat elections and results showed that the people had reposed their faith on the good governance of both the Central and State governments.