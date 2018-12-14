BJP leaves it to AGP to decide fate of alliance in Assam

GUWAHATI: Assam state BJP president, Ranjeet Dass on Thursday indicated that the survival of the alliance between the BJP and regional Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) is at the hands of the AGP that had launched biter attacks on BJP leaders during the recent panchayat election in Assam.

The ruling BJP has now left it to the AGP to decide whether it is going to remain in the ruling alliance with the BJP or not.

BJP state president Ranjeet Das after his meeting with the BJP national president, Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday, stated that the BJP was not going to tell the AGP directly to leave the alliance in Assam but would leave it to the AGP to take a decision to leave the alliance.

The state BJP president along with the State BJP Organising Secretary , Phani Sharma submitted a report about the status of the BJP and AGP ties in Assam to Amit Shah after they had attended the party’s national officer bearers conference in New Delhi on Thursday.

“The BJP won’t tell AGP to leave the alliance in Assam as it was the BJP which had initiated move to forge an alliance with the AGP before the last Assembly election in the state. However, the AGP should abide by the rules of an alliance. We can’t continue to bear the attack launched on our leaders by the AGP leaders,” Dass said giving enough indication that the BJP would be happy to see the back of the AGP as far as the alliance in concerned.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and senior minister in Assam, Dr Himanta Bishwa Sarma stated that the results of panchayat election had proved that it was the AGP which rode the shoulders of the BJP in the last Assembly election. Sarma called upon the AGP to resort to introspection after the debacle in panchayat election.

The AGP and the BJP , though are partners in the ruling alliance in the state, fought the panchayat election separately. Both the parties engaged themselves in bitter verbal duel during the electioneering raising question about the future of the alliance.

The AGP has been maintaining that it will sure snap ties with the BJP if the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill , 2016 is passed in the Parliament and the regional party has submitted memorandum to the BJP president Amit Shah and the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh registering its opposition to the controversial Citizenship Bill.