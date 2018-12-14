Australian billionaire leaves bulk of $2.8 bn fortune to charity

Canberra, Dec 14 (IANS) Australian businessman Stan Perron, who died in November at the age of 96, has left the majority of his $2.8 billion fortune to charity.

The husband and father was farewelled at a funeral service on Thursday, attended both by eminent members of the community, family and friends, the Xinhua news agency said.

Before his death Perron had written in a statement that he would leave the “greater majority” of his wealth to his namesake organisation, the Stan Perron Charitable Foundation.

“I have accomplished my boyhood goal and have provided for my family, but, far beyond this achievement, I am in the very fortunate position of being able to give back to others who are disadvantaged, and make a difference in their lives,” Perron wrote.

The charity focuses on children’s health in Western Australia and will now be overseen by Perron’s 52-year-old daughter.

Perron grew up in poverty and slowly amassed his fortune, going from running milk bars and a taxi service in Perth, to operating office blocks, car distribution, and mining interests all around the country.