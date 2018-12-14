13 miners feared dead; govt’s lie nailed

JOWAI: The state government’s denial of illegal coal mining was blown to smithereens on Thursday as 13 miners were feared dead in a rat-hole mine at Ksan near the Lyteiñ river under Saipung police station in East Jaintia Hills.

Superintendent of police (SP) Sylvester Nongtynger said, “According to information received, 13 people were trapped inside an illegal coal mine at Ksan village under the jurisdiction of Saipung police station.”

The National Green Tribunal has banned unscientific and unsafe rat-hole coal mining in Meghalaya since April, 2014.

According to the SP, it appeared to be an old coal mine and the labourers were engaged in the rat-hole coal mine around three days ago, and due to the overflowing of water they are all feared dead.

Sources said the coal shaft was 300-foot deep and the incident occurred at 5.30 am on Thursday.

Water is being pumped out and efforts are on to identify the people behind the illegal mining.

A case has been registered against unknown people for their involvement in illegal mining of coal.

The NPP-led MDA government all this while has been denying any illegal coal mining taking place in the state.

The 13 trapped miners include three locals of Lumthari, which is around 65km from Jowai and it falls under Saipung police station.

Reports said the mine appeared to be an old one and mining had resumed only recently.

The names of the 13 miners trapped inside the coal pit are Omor Ali of Magurmari, West Garo Hills; Mezamur Islam of Phesiakandi, Rajabala, WGH; Mominul Islam of Rajabala, WGH; Amir Hussain of Apdaguri, Chirang, Assam; Munirul Islam of Bogidar, Chirang, Assam; Saiar Islam of Khoyarsala, Chirang, Assam; Shirapat Ali of Magurmari, WGH; Mozid SK of Magurmari, WGH; Raziul Islam of Magurmari, WGH; Md. Samsul Haque of Bhangnamari, Nalbari, Assam; Chal Dkhar, Iong Dkhar and Nilam Dkhar, all from Lumthari in East Jaintia Hills.

Meanwhile, East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner FM Dopth, who was on his way to the place of occurrence, said he had already coordinated with the State Disaster Response Force and the National Disaster Response Force and “they are on their way to the accident site”.

