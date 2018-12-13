UDP in touch with regional parties for council polls

SHILLONG: The United Democratic Party (UDP), the largest regional party in Meghalaya, will contest the upcoming council elections in KHADC and JHADC in understanding with other like-minded regional parties like HSPDP, KHNAM and PDF.

UDP senior leader Bindo M Lanong on Wednesday informed that the party has more or less decided the names of the candidates who will be contesting the elections barring a few which would also be announced in a couple of weeks.

He said that the party was in touch with HSPDP, KHNAM and PDF.

He said that the party will adopt a friendly approach as far as candidates are concerned in whichever constituency it is possible.

According to Lanong, chances are very bright for the UDP and the regional forces to do well this time in the MDC elections and the recent results in Mizoram will help them in Meghalaya to a great extent.

He also said that the UDP intends to contest all the seats in both KHADC as well as JHADC.

On the other hand, KHNAM leader Adelbert Nongrum said the party just few days back invited applications from interested candidates and it is getting good response from individuals in many constituencies.

He said that the party is looking for candidates with winnability factor besides those who believe in the ideology of KHNAM.