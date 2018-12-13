Take cue from poll results, Mawthoh tells regional parties

SHILLONG: The general secretary of UDP, Jemino Mawthoh, on Wednesday said regional parties in the state should understand the political mood following the victory of their counterparts in Mizoram and Telangana in the assembly elections and try to gain from it.

Mizo National Front (MNF) snatched power from Congress in Mizoram while Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) retained power in Telangana.

Talking to a few reporters here Mawthoh said developments in Mizoram and Telangana were a good indication and the regional parties, including his own which is the largest, in the state should capitalise from the situation and try to understand what is going on as far as political scenario in other parts of the country is concerned.

He said the turn of events in Mizoram serves as an inspiration to the regional parties in the state and it would stir them to march forward for the 2019 Lok Sabha and Council polls.

With BJP’s call of Congress-mukt Bharat being fulfilled in the North East, Mawthoh said it was a clear indication that the region wants to be free of the ‘grand old party’.

Alluding to BJP playing divisive politics, he said politics in terms of caste, religion, community, does not augur well for a diverse country like India.

“This diversity has to be respected, but the unpleasant events happening in many parts of the country have affected the thought processes of like- minded people. You talk about the Ayodhya issue, gau rakshas…..This is not good for the country,” he added.

Mawthoh also commented on the policies of the Centre ranging from demonetisation, digitisation and raised doubts on the sudden resignation of Reserve Bank of India chief, Urijit Patel.

According to him, the Centre has to be inclusive and extra sensitive to the aspirations of the people at large.

Asked on the BJP’s performance following its losses in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, he said the defeat should be a wake-up call for the party.

“It is the people who are answering and results show that BJP has to analyse and introspect where they have gone wrong,” Mawthoh said.