State goes slow on Games infra, minister allays fears

SHILLONG: Meghalaya, which has a history of delayed projects and cost overruns, is facing a daunting task of developing infrastructure for the National Games in just three years.

In was in 2016 when the state government expressed its interest to host the National Games 2022 and in the same year, the government handed over the bid documents to the Meghalaya State Olympic Association (MSOA) to start the bidding process for the event.

Now, two years have gone by and the date for the Games is inching closer but construction of not even a single new sporting infrastructure has begun in the city or any other part of the state.

Speaking to The Shillong Times here on Wednesday, Sports Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh sounded optimistic that the event will be a success.

Informing that construction of the main stadium will begin in January, Lyngdoh rejected doubts that Meghalaya cannot construct the infrastructure within the deadline.

“There are new technologies which the government will use in the construction of these infrastructure and many projects will be completed within two years,” he added.

Despite Lyngdoh’s assurances, apprehensions remain as the state’s performance in executing projects on time has been poor so far. Be it the Legislative Assembly building, medical colleges, the interstate bus terminus or even the Crowborough Hotel, delays have become a regular feature.

Lyngdoh assured that there was no problem with land acquisition and referred to the “successful” South Asian Games in the state in 2016.

“The government will use the existing sports infrastructure in the state for the Games. We should not worry about the construction part and we will ensure that the projects are completed within time if there is no problem with funds,” he added.

Meghalaya needs around Rs 500-600 crore for creating infrastructure and so far it has received Rs 350 crore for construction of the main stadium and it. The remaining amount will be utilised for logistics, transportation and other requirements.

Lyngdoh said the department is working “very hard and many PSUs have made presentations to the state government for preparing different infrastructure”.