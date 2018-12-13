Rahul to take call on MP, Rajasthan CMs

Bhopal/Jaipur: The newly-elected Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan on Wednesday left it to Congress president Rahul Gandhi the issue of deciding as to who would be the chief ministers in the two states.

A resolution to this effect was passed at meetings of the respective legislature parties in the presence of central observers and the chief ministerial aspirants — Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia in Madhya Pradesh and Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan.

Congress leader Shobha Oza told reporters in Bhopal that the newly-elected MLAs passed a resolution urging Gandhi to take a call on the Chief Minister’s name. The meeting was presided over by central observer A.K. Antony.

Similarly, the newly-elected legislators in Rajasthan also met in the presence of central observer K.C. Venugopal and adopted a resolution leaving the final decision to the party president.

While Gehlot and Pilot contested and won the Assembly elections in Rajasthan, both Nath and Scindia are members of Lok Sabha and did not contest the Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.

The decision on the Rajasthan chief minister will be taken on Thursday by Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary Avinash Pande told reporters after a party delegation met Governor Kalyan Singh to seek an invitation to form the government

In Bhopal, the newly-elected MLAs at a meeting here in the evening unanimously passed a resolution authorising Gandhi to name the CLP leader.

Oza said Gandhi will be conveyed the decision of the newly-elected MLAs, after which he will name the CLP leader.

BSP supremo Mayawati on Wednesday extended support of her party to the Congress in Madhya Pradesh. (Agencies)