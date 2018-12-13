PDF yet to decide on candidate for Lok Sabha polls

SHILLONG: The People’s Democratic Front (PDF) is yet to open its card as far as projecting its common candidate before the MDA Government for the next Lok Sabha election.

Talking to media persons here on Thursday, PDF leader and MLA, Hamlet Dohling said that the party so far had not finalised its candidate and the matter was being discussed in the party.

He also said that two three individuals had approached the party for contesting the Lok Sabha elections. He denied that the speculations that the chairman of the party was keen to contest the elections.

When asked if the party would support the common candidate elected by the alliance, he said that the party would discuss the matter at later stages.

UDP has projected Jemino Mawthoh as the common candidate while its ally HSPDP has projected Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar.

The BJP has decided to go all alone in the Lok Sabha polls while NPP and PDF are yet to open their cards.

KHNAM too has decided to field T.H.S. Bonney , a retired IFS officer.