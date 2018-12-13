Multiple events organized to raise funds for Chokpot Degree College

TURA: In a bid to raise funds for the Chokpot Degree College, various events like Marathon, Fishing competition and Food fest were on Wednesday organized by the college’s governing body at Nokil Wari, Warima of Chokpot in South Garo Hills.

The Chokpot Degree College, which till now is yet to see the light of day aims to cater to those students from the area who cannot afford to come to Tura or elsewhere to pursue their higher studies due to their economic backgrounds.

South Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, H B Marak was the Chief Guest during the inaugural program in the presence of Chokpot SDO, Dolrich G Momin, Chokpot Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) and other district officials.

Speaking during the programme, H B Marak lauded the efforts of the governing body for initiating such a noble initiative adding that setting up a college in this part of the district is necessary in order to improve the education scenario in the area. He encouraged the people of the area to support the noble cause and assist in whatever capacity they can for setting up this college in the region.

Earlier, during the program, the Chief Guest also released the Calendar meant for raising funds for the Degree College.

A sizeable number of both Men and Women took part in the Marathon the winners of which were Batsrang A Sangma from Tebronggre, Witnal A Sangma also from Tebronggre and Jerimea R Marak from Nengkong in the first, second and third places respectively in the Men’ category, while in the Women’s category the winners were Mima R Marak from Nengkong, Deasa M Sangma from Chokpotgre and Salkamchi M Sangma from Bibagre.

Meanwhile, in the fishing competition, Salkus R Marak from Dobogre won the first prize, Albasen M Marak also from Dobogre, the second and Sodin T Sangma of Warima Songma won the third prize.