Meghalaya govt irked at ‘unwarranted’ grant from Punjab govt to Sikhs in Shillong

SHILLONG: The Punjab Government is under continuous attack of the Meghalaya Government for its decision to grant Rs 60-lakh compensation to the Sikh community at Harijan Colony.

After Deputy Chief Minister, Urban Affairs Minister and member of the High Level Committee on relocation of sweeper’s colony, Hamlet Dohling slammed the Punjab Government over the matter.

Talking to media persons here on Thursday, he said that the decision of the Punjab Government was wrong and they wanted to mislead the whole country by showing that there was massive destruction in the recent incident at Them Metor.

“ We are not happy and Punjab Government should not add fuel to the fire and we know how to take care of the issue,” Dohling said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Amarinder Singh government had approved relaxation in the instructions of the Relief and Resettlement Department for providing Rs 60 lakh as compensation to the Sikh community against damage caused to their property during violence in Shillong.

Dohling also denied any destruction to the school and Gurudwara in the area during the recent law and order problem in the city

He also suggested the Punjab Government not to interfere into the matter as Meghalaya Government was serious about solving the long-pending matter.

He said that the delegations from Punjab Government could always come to Meghalaya to verify the situation but it should be done in a proper manner and by informing the State Government.

“ My only request to them is don’t listen to any Tom, Dick and Harry and please go by facts,” Dohling added.

It may be mentioned that Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had deputed a four-member delegation led by Cooperation & Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa to visit Shillong for taking stock of damage caused to the property of Sikh community in violence.

On their return from the strife-torn areas of Shillong, the delegation submitted a report and apprised the Chief Minister of the situation.

Dohling also said that the issue of Punjab Government giving compensation would also be discussed in the next sitting of the High Level Committee which will be held very shortly.