Govt sanctions Rs 20 crore for diagnostic centre

SHILLONG: The state government has sanctioned Rs 20 crores for construction of a state-of-the- art diagnostic centre here.

The proposed diagnostic centre will be a boon for the poor who have to shell out huge amounts of money in various labs and clinics in the city for conducting tests for different diseases.

Health and Family Welfare Minister AL Hek said that the centre will be constructed at Pasteur Institute in Lawmali.

“The building is old and it needs a bit of renovation and we are formulating expressions of interest for the project,” Hek said.

Asserting that the department does not have the manpower for running the proposed centre, he added that the government will outsource the recruitment process for it.

He also said that the department would require a bit of more funds for the equipment and other necessities in the centre.