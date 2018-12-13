Former Malaysian PM slapped with new charges in 1MDB scandal

Bangkok: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was charged on Wednesday for tampering with the 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) strategic development company’s final audit report, in addition to corruption charges that Najib pleaded not guilty to, local media reported.

Najib was arrested on Monday by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over the alleged tampering with the 1MDB audit report and was released on bail on the same day. Najib was charged along with Arul Kanda Kandasamy, the former president and chief executive of 1MDB.

The ex-prime minister was accused of abusing his power to gain protection from a civil disciplinary action by ordering the modification of the final audit report in February 2016 before it was presented to the Public Accounts Committee, according to The Star newspaper.

In July, Najib was charged with corruption-related offenses, including three counts of criminal breach of trust, over his alleged involvement in the 1MBD corruption scandal. He pleaded not guilty to all charges. (ANI)