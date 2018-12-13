Exhibition at Polo to showcase rare Gandhi images

GUWAHATI: A five-day integrated photo exhibition on the programmes and policies of the central government will get under way in Shillong from December 17.

Meghalaya Governor, Tathagata Roy will inaugurate the exhibition which is being organised by the Bureau of Outreach and Communication (BOC) at Indoor Stadium, JNS complex in Polo.

The exhibition with the theme of “Saaf Niyat Sahi Vikas”, will also have a section on rare photographs of Mahatma Gandhi.

Info-graphics on several publicity programmes on flagship schemes such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Ayushman Bharat, Make in India and others will also be displayed in Khasi, Garo and Pnar languages in addition to English and Hindi.

The photo exhibition is being organised in the wake of the merger of the three offices of directorate of field publicity (DFP), directorate of advertising and visual publicity (DAVP) and song and drama division (S&DD) under the Union ministry of information and broadcasting into Bureau of Outreach and Communication.

The Guwahati office of the ministry has also been upgraded to Director General level, in line with the central government’s Act East policy.

A rally will also be organised on the sidelines of the Integrated Photo Exhibition, on December 16, for Vijay Diwas to remember the sacrifice and commitment of our armed forces in the 1971 war. War heroes of the 1971 war will also be felicitated during the event.

The organisers have also involved participants and students in competitive and educative activities such as art, skits and photography competitions based on government policies and programmes meant for beneficiaries.