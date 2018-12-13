Entrepreneurship spurs economy, life: Lahkmen Rymbui

SHILLONG: Entrepreneurship acts as a spark plug in an economy, activating, stimulating economic activities and the social life around it. Entrepreneurship contribute to the society by creating wealth, enriching life and challenging the conventions.

In this context, a three-day national conference was inaugurated at St. Anthony’s College, Shillong here on Thursday which will deliberate on these challenges.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by the education minister of Meghalaya Lahkmen Rymbui.

Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, Rymbui, said this three-day national conference was very important for the young entrepreneur as today it was impossible to live without Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Society.

He said as unemployment has become a big problem, the students themselves would have to innovate employment opportunity.

Asserting that every students has a hidden potential, he added that the conference would give a great opportunity to an individual to look for its hidden potentiality and become a successful entrepreneur and create more employment for others.

—