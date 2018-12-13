Dohling to inspect idle ISBT in Tura

SHILLONG: Urban Affairs Minister, Hamlet Dohling will inspect the Inter-state bus Terminus (ISBT) Tura on during his visit to Tura on Friday.

Dohling said that he was visiting Tura on Friday for inaugurating a solid waste project and during his visit, he would also inspect the Inter-state bus Terminus (ISBT) Tura.

It may be mentioned ISBT Tura has been lying unutilized even though it had been completed long time back and there were also reports that the place has become a den for criminal activities.

The Centre had sanctioned Rs 45 crore for the project that covered 90 per cent of the total cost. The NBCC provided the remaining 10 per cent.

The Tura ISBT will accommodate 50 buses at a time plying to and from all corners of the state to the West Garo Hills town.