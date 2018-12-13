Canadian envoy detained in China

Brussels: A Canadian national employed in the International Crisis Group has been reportedly detained in China, the non-profit organisation said on Tuesday.

Michael Kovrig, who is northeast Asia senior adviser for the International Crisis Group and a former Canadian diplomat has been working with the group since February last year, CNN reported. “We are doing everything possible to secure additional information on Michael’s whereabouts as well as his prompt and safe release,” the International Crisis Group said in a statement.

According to the non-profit organisation, Kovrig served as a diplomat in Beijing and Hong Kong and has penned about China’s role in geopolitics, including its deliberations with North Korea and ties with the United States. Kovrig’s reported disappearance comes days after Canadian authorities arrested a top Chinese executive of tech giant Huawei earlier this month in Vancouver. (ANI)