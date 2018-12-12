UDP to contest district council polls with ties with like-minded parties

SHILLONG: The United Democratic Party (UDP) the largest regional party in Meghalaya will contest the upcoming MDC elections in KHADC and JHADC through an understanding with other like-minded parties like HSPDP, KHNAM and PDF.

UDP senior leader, Bindo M Lanong on Wednesday informed that the party had more or less decided the names of all the candidates who would be contesting the elections barring few which would also be announced in a couple of weeks time.

He said that the party was having an understanding with likeminded parties and it was in touch with HSPDP, KHNAM and PDF

He said that the party would have a friendly approach as far as candidates are concern in whichever constituency it was possible

According to Lanong, chances are very bright for the UDP and the regional forces to do well this time in MDC elections and the recent results in Mizoram will help the regional forces in Meghalaya to a great extent in the elections He also said that the UDP intended to contest all the seats in both KHADC as well as JHADC

On the other hand, KHNAM leader, Adelbert Nongrum said that the party just few days back invited applications from the interested candidate and it was getting good response from individuals in many constituencies

He said that the party was looking for candidates with winnability factor besides those who believe in the ideology of KHNAM