Sikkim’s assembly expansion sought

New Delhi: Sikkim’s lone Lok Sabha MP P.D. Rai has presented a list of “long-pending demands” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and pleaded for increasing the strength of the Sikkim Assembly from its present 32 to 40 seats.

Modi has assured him that the demands would be “looked into sincerely,” Rai said in a statement to the media on Tuesday.

The demands include that five seats should be reserved for the Scheduled Tribes of Limboo and Tamang and a bill be introduced for the same.