Shillong soaks in festive spirit

SHILLONG: The chill of December and the festive season have finally started enveloping Shillong city as Meghalaya along with the rest of the world prepare for Christmas and the New Year bash just a couple of weeks away.

The commercial areas of Police Bazar and Iewduh are witnessing huge footfall as people go on a shopping spree for Christmas. Police Bazar is being thronged by shoppers from the entire state be it Jaintia Hills or Garo Hills, a common scene every December. A shopkeeper said that the sales were somehow satisfactory now and would definitely pick up in the days to come.

Premises of commercial establishments and even private spaces like some institutions are already decorated and illuminated indicating the arrival of Christmas. However, Christmas carols are not being organised as of now since around two weeks are still left.

While the people are excited about Christmas and New year and long holidays, Shillongites are also bearing the brunt of huge traffic jams almost on a daily basis as a large number of people come out for shopping and other activities.

This is also a time when people make their best efforts to help the weak and poor and on Tuesday evening, a group

of youngsters distributed food packets and other stuffs to the street children in Police Bazar.

Meanwhile, the Shillong YMCA visited Life and Hope Girls’ Home located at Umsaitsning, Umdamli, Umsning, Shillong on Monday.

The Hope Girls’ Home is run by Jingiaseng Kynthei, Church of God, Meghalaya & Assam, and was started on February 23 last year with 23 girls belonging to the age group 7-17 years with 3 mothers.

The board members of YMCA along with their families interacted and distributed sports materials and shared food with them. Pastor S. Warjri, a board member, shared a sermon based on Christmas.

He reiterated that Christmas without Christ is meaningless and wished all peace and happiness for the festive season.

Songs and carols besides speeches were also presented on the occasion.

It may be mentioned that this is an annual event of the YMCA wherein in the past they have visited other homes and orphanages in the state.