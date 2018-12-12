Season’s first frost descends on city

SHILLONG: As winter has begun to grip the capital town and its suburbs, Shillong witnessed the season’s first frost on Wednesday.

The mercury column touched 5.0 degree on Wednesday, according to Seismological Centre near here. The meadows, fields and every grassy open space were covered with a thin layer of frost.

Although sun shone brightly throughout the day, severity of the cold gradually takes over after sun down. Streets seem to get deserted early in the evening as people prefer to remain indoors.

According to weather forecast, days are likely to be sunny even though temperature will continue to dip in the coming days.

The weather forecast says that minimum temperature in the city will continue to touch 5.0 degrees for the next few days while the maximum temperature will be 16 to 18 degrees.

The weather forecast also says that rain and thundershower is very likely to occur at isolated places over South Manipur & Mizoram and weather is most likely to remain dry over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, North Manipur & Tripura.

Shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at isolated pockets in the morning hours over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

Meanwhile, in an interesting event, a tornado was also seen near Ganesh Das Hospital on Tuesday around 11:15 am.

The occurrence of the tornado was a very rare sight in Shillong and soon video clips of it went viral in social media.

It may be mentioned that tornadoes are violently rotating columns of air that extend from a thunderstorm to the ground.