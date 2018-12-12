Reds suffer heartbreaking loss to debutant Kashmir

SHILLONG: It was another away heartbreak for Shillong Lajong FC as they were defeated 6-1 by the I-League debutants Real Kashmir FC in their fourth away match of the 2018/19 I-League season. The match was held at the TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar.

Abednedo Tetteh scored a brace along with a goal each from Robertson, Nagen Tamang, Surchandra Singh and Kizo for the hosts whereas it was Samuel Kynshi who scored the solitary goal for Lajong. Coach Alison made two changes going into the match as Hardy Cliff Nongbri was handed his first start of the season replacing Nabin Rabha and Sheen Sohktung came in to replace Lalawmpuia Hnamte.

The early minutes of the game saw Real Kashmir with a chance to open the scoring but Neitho managed to clear the danger away. There were a few more half chances for the hosts in the following minutes which was defended well by the duo of Aiban and Kenstar.

Lajong then started to dominate the game with most of the ball possession but the players were not being able to create the deciding ball in the final third of the pitch. In the 25th minute, it was Abednedo Tteh who opened the scoring for the Kashmir side from a cross from the left from Krizo making it 1-0. It was then mostly Lajong with the ball before Real Kashmir made it 3-1 with two goals in 5 minutes before the end of first half.The first half didn’t see much of actions and after 2 minutes of added time the half ended with a score-line of 3-1.

Being two goals down, Lajong started the second half with a substitution as Kitboklang Pale came on for his debut to replace Samuel Lalmuanpuia. But then it was another bad day for the Reds as the match finally close in on 6-1 for the Reals.