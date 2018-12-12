RBYF opposes MIDC’s bid to acquire land at Umran village

NONGPOH: The Ri Bhoi Youth Federation (RBYF) Central Body expressed its strong opposition to the proposed move of the Meghalaya Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to acquire lands at Umran village in Ri-Bhoi District.

RBYF General Secretary, Bullet Marbaniang and Publicity Secretary, Wanpher S Wahlang said that after receiving reliable information on the proposed move of the MIDC to acquire lands at Umran village, the Federation did not want the MIDC to acquire lands in residential areas of the district as it will have a severe adverse impact on the villagers.

“We have seen in areas where MIDC has acquired land, like Byrnihat and Umiam. Instead of bringing in developments, it turns out to be curse not just on the village alone but its adjoining areas as well as many industries will come up, the roads will be damaged let alone pollution as we have seen in MIDC areas like Umiam and Byrnihat” the RBYF leaders said.

“Therefore, we strongly opposed this proposal of the MIDC to acquire lands at Umran village which is a residential area and we will not allow this to happen at any cost. The MIDC should consider acquiring areas in other places which is far from the residential areas especially in border areas, so that the people at large will not be affected” the Federation leaders further said.