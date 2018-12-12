Pa Togan remembered on 146th Death Anniversary

TURA: The 146th Death Anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma was celebrated at Chisobibra cenotaph in Williamnagar on Wednesday where local MLA and Government Chief Whip, Marcuise N Marak was the Chief Guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Marak recalled the contributions of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma towards the freedom of Garo people from the British rule and urged the Garo people to fight against social invasion in the interest of the society. He urged the people especially the youths to follow in his footsteps and strive to be an asset to the society and the Garo people as a whole.

Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), Dipul R Marak, who was also present on the occasion asked the gathering to disseminate the life history of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma to the younger generation for the cause of the Garo people.

Earlier, East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, L Ch Marak, dubbed Pa Togan Sangma as a really great warrior who died for the freedom of Garo people.

Others who also spoke on the occasion included Baghmara MDC, Sengnal Sangma, former CEM, Denang T Sangma, ADC, A Ch Marak, BDO of Rongjeng, SN Sangma and Samanda BDO, PK Sangma.