News Capsule

Drive against illicit liquor

In its continued drive against illicit liquor, the Excise staff of East Khasi Hills District, Shillong conducted raids in restaurants and stalls in town and on the outskirts where during the month of October the Excise staff detected 19 cases with a seizure of 896.500 litres of i/d liquor and 34.020 litres IMFL. In this connection, 15 persons were arrested under Excise Act.

Blood donation

The NSS, NCC & Red Ribbon Club St. Edmund’s College in collaboration with Regional Blood Bank, Pasteur Institute and State Blood Transfusion Councils and MACS organised a blood donation camp as part of the ongoing College Week ‘ Edblazon’ 2018. About 40 students registered while 21 units were received. An awareness programme on ‘ Safe Blood; Save a Life’ was given by the doctors present. Posters and pamphlets were also distributed.

NCC trek

The flag off ceremony of NCC NER Trek 2018 is organised by NCC Group HQ on December 12 at Cachar Hall, Laitkor at 10 am.

Annual day

Hill View Secondary School celebrated its annual day on Tuesday amidst great zest, vibrancy and elation. Brigadier R.K. Gaikwad, Commandant Assam Regimental Center was the chief guest. The theme of the function was Navras-Expressions of life. The Principal, Arpita Majumdar presented the school’s annual report. The students performed the cultural extravaganza depicting each of the emotions of Navras. It was followed by prize distribution ceremony.

Meeting

The Meghalaya Upper Primary School Teachers Association, Mawsynram Block Unit, East Khasi Hills District,, will hold its general meeting on December 15 at the Durbar Hall Dong Neng, Mawsynram at 11 am.

Golden jubilee

HSPDP will celebrate its Golden jubilee on December 15 at State Central Library. A plaque stone in memory of (L) Hopingstone Lyngdoh will also be inaugurated. Members of the Hill State movement will also be felicitated.