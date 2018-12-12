Netherlands, Belgium storm into quarters

BHUBANESWAR: (PTI) Three-time champions Netherlands Thursday mauled lower-ranked Canada 5-0 in the final cross-over match to set up a quarterfinal clash against hosts India in the men’s hockey World Cup, here.

Dominating the proceedings, Netherlands scored five field goals through Lars Balk (16th minute), Robert Kemperman (20th), Thijs van Dam (40th, 58th) and Thierry Brinkman (41st) to register the comfortable win at the Kalinga Stadium. Netherlands will now play India in the last-eight round on Thursday.

In the match between world no. 4 Netherlands and world no.11 Canada, the Dutch were early aggressor as they made continuous forays. The Canadians, on the other hand, preferred to sit back and defend while looking for counters to surprise their opponents. Canadian goalkeeper Andrew Charter too made a number of brilliant saves to keep his side in the hunt.

The Netherlands’ first chance came in the ninth minute but Charter came out of his line to pull off brilliant save and deny Bob de Voogd. Seven seconds from the first quarter Netherlands earned their first penalty corner but Mink van der Weerden’s attempt sailed over the goal. After 15 minutes of resistance, Canada’s resolute defence finally broke down seconds into the second quarter when an unmarked Lars Balk sliding try from Glenn Schuurman’s pass found the back of the net past Charter. Seconds later Netherlands got a golden chance to double their lead when they were awarded a penalty stroke but Charter once again came to his side’s rescue to keep away Jeroen Hertzberger’s try. Netherlands made the scoreline 5-0 in their favour two minutes from full time through Van Dam’s second goal of the day. On theother hand, Pakistan’s miserable campaign at the men’s hockey World Cup finally came to an end after Olympic silver medallists Belgium thrashed the four-time champions 5-0 in the third cross-over match at the Kalinga Stadium here on Tuesday. Staring the match as favourites, the Red Lions toyed with the Pakistani defence which somehow managed to hold on in the opening 10 minutes.

But once Alexander Hendricks (10th minute) converted a penalty corner, the Pakistani defence broke apart and gates opened up for Belgium. Besides, Hendricks, skipper Thomsa Briels (13th), Cedric Charlier (27th), Sebastian Dockier (35th) and Tom Boon (53rd) were the other goal getters for Belgium. While Pakistan will pack their bags and return home, Belgium will take Germany in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

The Red Lions, ranked third in the world, came into the match as outright favourites against the world no. 13 Pakistan and they played like champions, dominating the proceedings for major part of the 60 minutes. Belgium’s first scoring chance came from the very first move in the form of a penalty corner but the Pakistani defence did enough to thwart the danger. Belgium kept up the pressure on the fragile Pakistani defence and secured back-to-back penalty corners in the 10th minute, the second of which was converted by Hendricks with a powerful low flick to the left corner of the goal.

Three minutes later, Belgium doubled their lead through skipper Briels, who deflected in after being set up by Nicols de Kerpel’s fine work pass from the right flank. Pakistan improved their game in the second quarter and made some impressive moves but they lacked ideas once inside the opposition circle. (PTI)