M’laya lose to Uttarakhand in Cooch Behar Trophy

SHILLONG: Meghalaya were on the receiving end of a tough lesson in cricket as the U-19 boys were defeated by an innings and 352 runs by Uttarakhand in their Cooch Behar Trophy plate group match in Dehradun on Tuesday. The four-day match thus ended in two days. Meghalaya had been victorious in all three of their matches prior to this one and were second in the standings, but coming up against the group leaders was a little too much to handle, although the boys will have learnt a lot from the experience.Uttarakhand had home advantage and seized the game almost from the beginning on Monday after they were invited by Meghalaya to bat first. The visitors claimed an early wicket but Sanyam (176) and Avneesh Sudha (221) then put on 303 for the second wicket and Uttarakhand finally declared on Tuesday on 537/6. Abhishek took 3/163 for Meghalaya, with Bipin (2/87) and Aryan (1/162) also among the wickets. In reply Meghalaya captain Raghav Kapur offered stout resistance in his innings of 50 not out, with Hrithik Sharma and Ankit Kumar Singh both contributing 31 each, but the visitors were all out for just 133, 404 runs behind Uttarakhand, who had no hesitation in enforcing the follow-on. It was even more difficult for Meghalaya’s batsmen in their second innings and they were rolled up for 52 before the end of the second day.