Meghalaya govt provides Rs 20 crore for modern diagnostic centre

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Government has sanctioned Rs 20 crores for the construction of the state-of-the- art diagnostic centre here in Shillong.

The proposed diagnostic centre will be a boon for the poor section who have to shell out huge amount of money in various laboratoroies and clinics in the city for conducting tests including blood tests for different diseases.

Health and Family Welfare Minister, AL Hek said that the the government had identified the land for the project and it would be constructed at Pasteur Institute

“ The building is old and it needs a bit of specifications and we are formulating expressions of Interest for the project,” Hek said.

Asserting that the department does not have manpower for the functioning of the proposed centre, he added that the Government would outsource the recruitment process for the centre.

He also said that the department would require more funds for the equipment and other necessities in the centre.