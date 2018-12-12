KSU with differs with Meghalaya HC’s appeal on Citizenship Bill 2016

SHILLONG: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has expressed complete disagreement with Meghalaya High Court’s appeal to grant citizenship to migrants once they take refuge in India without taking into account all the aspects including the demographic structure of the North eastern states of India.

The union in a statement issued here on Tuesday in response to the recent appeal by the Meghalaya High Court to the Prime Minister of India to grant instantaneous citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsees, Christians and Buddhists migrants from the countries of Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“Though the KSU is not against any humanitarian venture by the country yet it feels that prior to the implementation of any international humanitarian act, the humanitarian perspective of the microscopic indigenous communities of NE India should also be taken into account,” general secretary, Donald Thabah said.

The union has also reiterated its stiff opposition to the proposed Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsees, Christians and Buddhists migrants from the countries of Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He went on to say that there are approximately 14 million Hindus in Bangladesh while in in Meghalaya, there are only more than 1 million ethnic Khasis which are currently facing the wrath of unabated influx from migrants belonging to other communities.

In Shillong, the indigenous Khasi population constitutes not more 50 percent compared to past statistics.

Therefore if such a bill is passed or if immediate citizenship is issued to the said migrants then the indigenous communities of NE India are bound to be wiped out or depopulate by these migrants.

According to Thabah, if 3 million Bangladeshi Hindus are granted Indian Citizenship, then the 1 million Khasi populace will be reduced to minority which in turn will lead to discrimination of the tribal rights, customs and political, economical and social rights which will result in their extinction and forced assimilation into the dominant communities.

“The KSU therefore appeals to all sections of the society to oppose and reject the draconian Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 which seeks to erase the diverse and unique communities of NE India,” he added.

Again, Thabah said the signing of the Indo-Nepal Friendship Treaty 1950 had a detrimental impact on the indigenous Khasi populace in Meghalaya including the border areas although Nepal & Meghalaya don’t share a common border.

He added if the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed then Meghalaya would be severely affected owing to its long and porous border with Bangladesh.