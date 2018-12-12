Kroos, Marcelo train with Real Madrid ahead of CL tie

MADRID: Germany midfielder Toni Kroos and Brazil defender Marcelo took part in Real Madrid’s final training session on Tuesday ahead of their last Champions League group stage match against CSKA Moscow. Kroos trained with a bandage on his right knee, while Marcelo worked intensively to improve his physical status before returning to play. According to the Spanish club, Nacho, Sergio Reguilon and Mariano were “out jogging on the turf,” while Casemiro trained separately having sprained his ankle on November 12. (IANS)