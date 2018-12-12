KHADC to consult headmen body on women’s Dorbar role

SHILLONG: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has said the opinion of the Subordinate Council of Traditional Chiefs and Headmen (SCoTCH) will be solicited with regard to participation of women in election to the Dorbar Shnong even as traditional institutions encounter challenges in doing away with the age-old men-only domain.

“We have nothing much to say, but we have witnessed there is a gradual change. We have seen women in urban, semi urban areas taking part in election of office bearers to the Dorbar Shnong,” KHADC chief HS Shylla told reporters on Tuesday.

However, he pointed out there are many places in the state where only men are allowed to vote at the Dorbar Shnong and the District Council does not want to go ahead with the change in haste.

“Those who feel women are welcome, we have nothing against them, but there are many Himas who still follow the practice where only males are allowed to vote,” Shylla said.

It may be mentioned that the order of the High Court of Meghalaya on Friday to enable all adult voters, irrespective of gender, to take part in the election for traditional heads has created scope for active participation of women in the Dorbar.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir and Justice SR Sen was for all adult males and females to take part in the election.

However, the contention of the petitioner, who was removed as Sordar Shnat Raid Tynring for not holding regular Dorbar, was that as per the customary practice, only males who had attained 18 years of age or above could participate in the Dorbar for voting. Females were not entitled to vote.

The court said adult members of the clan irrespective of any gender are eligible to elect a headman and the same position is supported by Sub-section (1), (6) and (8) of Section 2 of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Appointment and Succession of Chiefs and Headmen) Rules, 2015.

“Sub-section (6) clearly envisages that inhabitants who have attained the age of 18 years have the right to attend the Dorbar, there is no question of male and female, all persons above the age of 18 years can participate. Now to claim that there is a custom providing the right to vote only to male is not in anywhere established nor any such custom can be in consonance with good conscience or public policy. How can adult female be deprived of the right to vote in the electoral process governing the election of a Sordar,” the court said.