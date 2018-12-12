KHADC fears panchayati raj taking roots in state

SHILLONG: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) on Tuesday expressed apprehension that the Panchayati Raj system will make subtle in-roads into the tribal state, the jurisdiction of which falls under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

The KHADC’s concern stems from the move of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj to introduce “My village, my plan” in the villages of the state.

The Executive Committee (EC) of the KHADC discussed the matter at a meeting here on Tuesday and decided to meet Chief Minister Conrad Sangma with regard to introduction of Gram Sabha schemes under the ministry.

The meeting with the chief minister would seek to clear doubts about the government’s stand on the scheme and why the KHADC was not consulted since it was introduced through the blocks.

KHADC chief HS Shylla said developmental schemes in villages were welcome but these were channeled through the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, which is not acceptable.

He said, “Yes, it is good that development in the villages has happened, but we have to tread cautiously as far as the interest of the indigenous people is concerned since we are opposed to panchayati raj.”

He suggested that the Dorbar Shnong (village councils) should be entrusted with the task of implementing the 29 subjects under the Eleventh Schedule.

According to him, the Dorbar Shnong can form the local government through which the 29 subjects can be implemented instead of opting for Gram Sabha.

He asserted that the Ministry of Panchayati Raj had made a backdoor entry to introduce panchayati raj system in the villages here.

The schemes were from the Panchayati Raj and the Rural Development ministries. Concerns were raised on threats to minority indigenous community as both tribal and non-tribal above 18 years will get to vote in the election to the Gram Sabha.

“If this enters our village, the power and authority of the Dorbar will become redundant,” Shylla said.

The poverty alleviation programme, which is one of the subjects in the Eleventh Schedule, is implemented in the form of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.