Jamshedpur face wounded Delhi

JAMSHEDPUR: In a bid to reclaim the top four position, Jamshedpur FC will expect to end their spate of draws when they take on bottom-placed Delhi Dynamos in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash here on Wednesday.

With 7 draws and just 3 wins, Jamshedpur are carrying the tag of a team with maximum draws in the current season.But Jamshedpur needs to be cautious.

Last time the two met in early November it was a 2-2 draw. Jamshedpur coach Cesar Ferrando’s men certainly wouldn’t want to be the first to fall prey to the wounded Lions who are still in search of their first victim of the season. Especially, when Delhi are out of contention for the play-off spots and all they can hope is to ensure that they finish as high on the table as possible and salvage some pride.

What’s worrying for the hosts is to get only one win in their last five matches. In their last two outings, they have only managed to find the back of the net once against Kerala Blasters – which was through a contentious penalty.It remains to be seen if these lost opportunities could cost them the playoff spot, or can they rewrite the course of their progress right at their home at JRD Tata Sports Complex here.Although they have been one of the most prolific sides this season in terms of goals scored, after FC Goa, with 19 goals, Jamshedpur have struggled in attack lately. (IANS)