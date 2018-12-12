Infra, connectivity hurdles for food processing

SHILLONG: The food processing industry in Meghalaya faces several challenges and the state government is taking steps to ease these hurdles, said a senior government official on Tuesday.

Addressing a gathering at a one-day conference on ‘Startups and MSMEs in Food Processing’, ML Suiam, officer on special duty, Directorate of Food Processing in the state, said the industry faces problems like infrastructure, market connectivity, skills etc. He highlighted the steps taken by the state government in improving the facilities and encouraging budding entrepreneurs to take up food processing as their first choice.

Governor Tathagata Roy, while speaking as the chief guest, said Meghalaya, which has an agrarian economy, has immense potential in food processing.

“The potential of agro-based industry needs to be developed. The state of Meghalaya is bestowed with abundant natural resources and the resources need to be tapped for the development of the state which in turn will create a lot of employment opportunities for the youth,” he said.

Roy also saw vast potential in meat processing that can be “taken up in a big way and it will put Meghalaya among the top processors of meat products”.

“The value addition by even simple processing techniques will increase income of the farmers and will bring development in the state. He added that such conferences will bring out innovative ideas and the platform will give exposure to budding entrepreneurs and they can get linkages to the market.

The programme was organised by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industries of India in collaboration with the Ministry of Food and Processing Industries, and ICAR Research Centre for NEH Region, Umiam, and Small Industries Development Bank of India for providing a platform to aspiring food entrepreneurs, existing SMEs in food, agriculture professionals, students, progressive farmers, Self Help Groups, etc. for sharing their views and opportunities available in the field of agro food industries.

Welcoming the dignitaries, Dr Narendra Prakash, Director, ICAR RC for NEH Region said that the state is one of the fastest growing in terms of agriculture hence the opportunity should be tapped for agri-business.

More than 100 participants from the state attended the conference.