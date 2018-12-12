IIE move to develop innovative business models

GUWAHATI: Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) here has taken up an initiative to introduce among trainers and youths of the Northeast the concept of solving problems through design thinking with an eye on promoting entrepreneurship and developing sustainable business models. As part of the initiative, a programme, “Impact Week” will be organised on the IIE premises here from Wednesday.Coaches from the German Design Thinking Impact Week have associated with IIE to organize the programme which aims to foster entrepreneurship, innovation and help develop sustainable business models.